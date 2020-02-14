BCCI ACU to approach Delhi police to interrogate bookie Sanjeev Chawla

BCCI ACU chief Ajit Singh informed that the governing body will be approaching Delhi Police for permission to interrogate bookie Sanjeev Chawla who is in custody right now. Chawla is accused of booking the India South Africa series back in 2000 and was extradited from the UK on Thursday.

The anti-corruption unit (ACU) of the BCCI is planning to interrogate bookie Sanjeev Chawla, a prime suspect in the fixing of India South Africa series back in 2000, as it plans to collect valuable information from him. The governing body believes that information will be instrumental for future investigation into such matters.

Chawla, who was extradited from the United Kingdom on Thursday, is accused of having played an instrumental role in one of the World’s biggest fixing scandals which involved then Proteas skipper late Hansie Cronje. ACU chief Ajit Singh hoped that they would receive permission for accessing Chawla.

“We will contact the Delhi police as he is in its custody. We would like to know from Delhi Police what all information he has shared with it. And if possible, we would like to talk to him also but totally depends on Delhi Police’s permission,” Singh told PTI.

“It is an old case and if it is time barred in our courts, it doesn’t make a difference. We can at least update our data in terms of anything new he reveals which may not have been in public domain. “He could know so and so person who was involved in corruption and if there was a bookie involved and that bookie may still be active. If he is not on our radar, at least we will have that information with us.”

While Cronje, who died in a plane crash in 2002, had confessed of his guilt in front the King’s Commission inquiry appointed by South African government, the role of Chawla remains to be proved 20 years down the lane.