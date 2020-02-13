Why carry Rishabh Pant only for him to warm bench, questions Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal

Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal has stated that Rishabh Pant's regular absence form the side makes no sense as he could have played in the A series or domestic Ranji Trophy tournament. He has also questioned the absence of Ravichandran Ashwin despite a clear lack of wicket-takers in the side.

In the past, IPL coaches and team mentors have often shared their opinions on the national selection matters but hardly has any team owner spoken on the same. However, breaking his silence on the regular absence of Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin from the Indian limited-overs sides, director of JSW Sports and co-owner of Delhi Captials Parth Jindal spoke on the same and wondered.

"And why carry @RishabhPant17 only for him to warm the bench?. Surely he would have benefited from paying against New Zealand A or domestic cricket? To see a player as talented as him not play the 5th T20 and now the 3rd ODI makes no sense #Xfactor," Jindal wrote in his first tweet.

The second tweet was directed at the absence of Ravichandran Ashwin, who has been their latest addition to the pool in a trade with Kings XI Punjab. Ashwin last played for India in 2017 and ever since India moved in the direction of leg-spinners, he has found himself on the sidelines. Jindal stated that India need wicket takers and players with X factor which his franchise player can fulfill.

"Don't know why @ashwinravi99 is not in this team! There seems to be an aversion to wicket takers! After white washing the kiwis in T20's the Kiwis showing India that the semi final victory in the World Cup was no fluke. India needs wicket takers and players with X factor."

Last year, when Ravichandran Ashwin was asked about his India future in coloured clothing, he commented that he was "no slouch" and was sitting out only because of the "perception" created "about wristspinners being required in modern one-day cricket."