    Twitter reacts to Lungi Ngidi defending seven runs in last over to gift South Africa one-run win

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:15 AM

    In the first T20I, Lungi Ngidi nullified England's chase with a death-bowling spell off 3 for 10 in two overs, after an opening spell of 0 for 20 to land the team a victory. The impressive part, however, was that he defended seven runs in the last over when it an England win was almost certain.

