Twitter reacts to Lungi Ngidi defending seven runs in last over to gift South Africa one-run win

In the first T20I, Lungi Ngidi nullified England's chase with a death-bowling spell off 3 for 10 in two overs, after an opening spell of 0 for 20 to land the team a victory. The impressive part, however, was that he defended seven runs in the last over when it an England win was almost certain.
Thriller!
#SAvENG— Muhammad Irfan khan (@Muhamma81056128) February 12, 2020
South Africa Vs England.
What a trilling match 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/T7JvPfWihc
England fans can't believe this!
What a thrilling victory for South Africa at night, they won the match by 1 run. Lungi Ngidi absolute brilliant bowler. Bowled a perfect to invite the batsman to hit arial shot and got the wicket!— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 13, 2020
Would you believe this??
Absolute cracker of a game!
Lungi Ngidi defended 7 in the last over, good signs for CSK.— ` (@FourOverthrows) February 13, 2020
Lungi Ngidi is having immense control over his dipping slower ones. He along with Bravo(though he has not been at his best) can make CSK a deadly team with MS's tactics, CSK will be the team to beat. If Lungi stays injury free. #IPL2020— BALAJI (@deep_extracover) February 13, 2020
Lungi Ngidi stunned everyone there at East London!
Lungi ngidi defended 7 runs in the final over against England to win the game for South Africa 🔥 #SAvENG— Raghav (@Im_RaghavVR) February 12, 2020
2,W, 0,2,W, W, 1 by Lungi Ngidi in the final over when England needing 7 runs to win. Much needed spell for him after an average ODI series. #SAvENG— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 12, 2020
Maza aagaya!😎
A final over thriller in— Kunal Khan (@kkunalkhan) February 12, 2020
East London!
Lungi Ngidi defends 7 off
the final over as South
Africa seal victory by one
run!#KK#SAvsENG-T20
That was lit AF!
Lungi Ngidi, take a bow! What a final over 🥵— MikeWillTryIt (@michaelcollin00) February 12, 2020
Mass!😎
Lungi Ngidi you Beauty in Last over thrill kudos.💛😍🙏— ಶಾಂತರಾಜ್(ಕನ್ನಡಿಗ)Shantharaj.🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Shantha78227320) February 12, 2020
What A Match realy thrilling.🤗😎#ENGvSA#LungiNgidi
