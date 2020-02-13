SA vs ENG | Our temperament got tested under pressure and that is great for England, says Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan has hailed the agonising one-run loss to South Africa in the series opener as a great learning experience for his side ahead of the T20 World Cup. Morgan shared that the win was in their pocket but the two brilliant overs from Lungi Ngidi changed the complexion of the game.

It was a nerve wrecker at the Buffalo Park in East London as England and South Africa clashed for the three-match T20 rubber, the final leg of the tour. The hosts pulled off a miracle to win the series opener by just a run to leave England in utter dismay and anguish.

England skipper Eoin Morgan who played a blistering knock of 52, felt that with the platform set with two big partnerships and shorter boundaries to their advantage the match was sealed but the unthinkable happened. The final two over spell form Lungi Ngidi, the man of the match, changed the complexion of the whole game as a cluster of wickets made way for a Proteas win.

"I definitely think we could've [found an extra run or two], I thought particularly during the chase we were in a very commanding position," Sportstar quoted Morgan.

"We never through a cluster of losing wickets, Jason [Roy] and myself established a partnership quite well with the new guys coming in and with the short boundary one side, we never really looked flustered - probably until Ngidi came on in the 18th and probably the last over that he bowled turned the came on its head.

"Even in a position needing seven off the last over with new guys coming in, we'd have expected to win that game.

Morgan hailed the game as perfect preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup pointing out that it is these crunch situations which bring out the best in the boys.

"It's a great game to play in because you get a feeling of where guys are at, they're put under pressure, you get to see what skill-level they produce, how their temperament is. So in terms of actually improving in that position, I think it is great for us."