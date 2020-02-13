Reports | Sourav Ganguly to propose changes to domestic structure for 2020-21 season

Sourav Ganguly might ring in some changes to the domestic structure for the upcoming season of Ranji Trophy and will discuss the idea during Sunday's Apex Council meeting. There will also be a discussion on extending Ombudsman Just. DK Jain's contract instead of appointing a new ethics officer.

In his capacity as the head of BCCI technical commitee, Sourav Ganguly was at the forefront of changing the module of domestic cricket in India. After being elevated to the post of BCCI president he has not stopped, taking more roles directly to his own hand, which will now see him propose another set of changes in the apex council meeting on February 16, Sunday, in Mumbai.

"Let's see. Sourav could possibly ring in some interesting changes, especially in the way Duleep Trophy is played and perceived," said sources.

While the tenure of BCCI's ombudsman cum ethics officer Retd. Justice DK Jain has come to an end, there have been reports of BCCI planning to appoint a new ethics officer. However, there have been some officials who are opining that he should be retained.

"It is completely the BCCI's prerogative to appoint the new ombudsman. But it will be a pity if he is replaced. He's been absolutely neutral and examined each and every case of conflict on its merits," sources in the know said.

Jain, who takes home a sum of Rs 15 lakh per month, looked into cases of conflict in Indian cricket and violation of rules as per the newly-drafted BCCI constitution. As a part of his job, he had to take on some of the biggest names in Indian cricket as and when complaints were received and did his job to perfection.

"I allowed the principles of natural justice to prevail. I tried to do things the best I could. Let's see what happens," Justice Jain said.