Reports | BCB set to axe Mahmudullah as a string of low scores pile up

Bangladesh batsman Mahmudullah Riyad is on the verge of being dropped from the Test side after a string of low scores which has done anything but aid his side’s misery in the longest format. Mahmudullah, who fell prey to Naseem Shah’s hattrick in Rawalpindi, has only one 50 in his last 10 Tests.

It's been more than 15 months since Bangladesh’s last Test win and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has sprung to action so as to revamp their Test setup and get their Word Test Championship campaign back on track. The Bangla tigers are currently on a losing streak of six games and are on the verge of their third consecutive whitewash.

As BCB gears up to make its players feel the heat, senior batsman Mahmudullah Riyad is reportedly the one on the receiving end. According to a Cricbuzz report, BCB is all set to drop the middle order batsman for now and has already informed Mahmudullah about the same.

The former Test skipper, who has played 49 Tests for Bangladesh and has 2764 runs with four centuries and 16 half centuries, has seen a drastic fall in his form with only one half century score in his last 10 red ball outings.

Mahmudullah's 25 runs in the first innings and a golden duck in the second innings in the first Test against Pakistan didn't do his cause any good as Bangladesh lost the game by an innings and 44 runs. Mahmudullah was the hat-trick victim of 16-year-old Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah while fishing after a wide delivery to get an outside edge.

BCB has advised the T20 skipper to focus on his white ball commitments for the time being with the T20 World Cup at the doorstep.