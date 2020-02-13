PAK vs SA | Wasim Khan mulls over Rawalpindi as T20 venue for South Africa series

PCB CEO Wasim Khan has revealed that the South African team is quite comfortable to play in Rawalpindi for the upcoming three-match T20 series in Pakistan. Khan has also suggested that logistics and security will play an important role in the Proteas giving the green signal for the series.

The Proteas will also tour India for a series of three ODIs that will end on March 18 and with the Pakistan Super League final set to be played on March 22, it wouldn’t be practical for the rainbow nation to go back home and then fly again to Pakistan in a short span of time. Khan revealed that the PCB are actively looking for solutions to make the tour feasible for the visiting South African side and stated that UAE might be a potential go-to place for the Proteas to temporarily halt.

"We have to make it work logistically as South Africa finish the tour of India on 18 March and we don't finish the HBL PSL till 22 March. For them to go back [to South Africa] and come again won't be possible so we will have to see whether we can have them sit in the UAE for six or eight (days) and provide them with the support and practice facilities, or we fly them straight in here and provide all that here,” said Wasim Khan as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Cricket South Africa is set to send security delegation headed by security expert Rory Steyn to Pakistan during the initial phase of the PSL. With the IPL expected to start on March 29 and several players from South Africa participating, there is a necessity for the series to happen within a short window. Khan also mentioned that the South Africa team is pretty comfortable in touring Pakistan.

"The tour of South Africa is very much a waiting game now and by the end of the month, we should have a clear position. Their head of security is expected in Pakistan during the initial games of the HBL Pakistan Super League. He has all the security plans for each of the different venues. He and the board of South Africa are very comfortable with touring," he added.

"Lahore and Karachi venues have been diluted because we have been playing our entire cricket here and because of that the wickets here are also suffering. We now have Rawalpindi as a venue available. For me, it makes sense to go there and play the three matches. I have suggested Rawalpindi as a venue to South Africa and they are comfortable with the suggestion," said Wasim Khan, who feels South Africa are comfortable with Rawalpindi.

Proteas last toured Pakitsan in 2007 and since have played Pakistan twice in bilateral series in 2010 and 2013 in the UAE. The March T20s are extra fixtures that the PCB has arranged as a part of their ongoing drive to bring as many teams as possible to the country to normalise international cricket again.