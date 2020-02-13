MS Dhoni the best captain Indian team ever had, hails Suresh Raina

Veteran batter Suresh Raina hailed his teammate MS Dhoni as the best skipper India has ever had who changed the side for good. Raina, who plays under Dhoni in the IPL, is hopeful of yet another successful run in the cash-rich tournament as they possess a blend of talent and experience in their side.

Veteran middle order batsman Suresh Raina is back in action at the Chepauk as a brand new and very very important season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) draws closer and closer. Raina, who is coming back from a serious injury, will lock horns with India and RCB skipper Virat Kohli in the race to become the highest run getter in the history of the tournament.

The Uttar Pradesh lad was full of praises for his skipper MS Dhoni who is also set to return to action in the yellow jersey in the IPL after an almost year-long sabbatical from cricket. Raina hailed Dhioni, who is yet to play a game since the World Cup semi final loss to New Zealand, as the best captain India has had.

"I think we have the best captain who has changed the Indian team like anything. Now we have that same aura in our dressing room," Raina was quoted by TOI.

The dashing southpaw is excited about the plethora of talent Chennai Super Kings (CSK) acquired in the auction and hopes to continue their glorious run in the tournament under Dhoni. Raina is glad to be a part of the side which has a mixture of talent and experience unlike last season.

"This year we have a lot of new talent in our team. Piyush (Chawla) is there, then we have Hazelwood, Sam Curran, Sai Kishore from Tamil Nadu, he has been bowling really well for them. So, I think we have a lot of mixture of youngsters and seniors."