2011 World Cup win etched in my mind like it happened yesterday, reveals Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar, in reply to Yuvraj Singh's tweet to vote for the former for the Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020 Award, has stated that the 2011 World Cup win was etched in his mind like it happened yesterday. Virat Kohli also described Tendulkar as a 'friend, teammate, mentor, and icon'.

India skipper Virat Kohli has urged the fans to vote for his idol Sachin Tendulkar after the master blaster was shortlisted as one among the five contenders for the greatest Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020 Award. Kohli described Tendulkar as a “friend, teammate, mentor, and icon” and asked his followers and people of India to vote for his idol.

"A friend, teammate, mentor and icon. Let''s all come together and vote for Sachin paaji for the Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020," Kohli said on Twitter.

The current Indian skipper has been widely regarded as the successor of Sachin Tendulkar in world cricket. Alike Sachin, Kohli is also regarded as the best batsman in international cricket of his generation and one of the greatest of all time. Kohli has himself often credited Tendulkar for his meteoric rise in international cricket.

"It is definitely a moment to remember Virat! Glad to have a teammate & friend like you to cherish it with. Thank you for your support," wrote the master blaster in response to Virat’s Tweet.

The moment titled “Carried On the Shoulders Of A Nation” was a reference to India’s 2011 World Cup triumph which came under MS Dhoni's captaincy. It was India’s second World Cup victory after the 1983 CWC triumph and Tendulkar’s only World Cup final win in his illustrious career.

Back then, after India defeated Sri Lanka in the big finale of the mega event at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, Kohli, who was among those who carried Tendulkar, had famously said, "He has carried the burden of the nation for 21 years, It was time we carried him".

The Man who contributed the most in India winning the 2011 World Cup was Yuvraj Singh who chipped in by urging fans to vote for the cricketing great, to which the 46 year old replied, "Yuvi, this moment is for Team India and every Indian around the world. The 2011 Cricket World Cup win is etched in my mind like it just happened yesterday. Still get goosebumps thinking about that night," said Sachin.

Noteworthy, the foundation of the award has given the opportunity to its fans to choose the winner for the Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020 via online voting. This time with the winner will be announced during the Laureus World Sports Awards Show in Berlin on February 17.