Women's T20 World Cup | Nitin Menon only Indian umpire; GS Lakshmi amongst six other women match referees

Nitin Menon is the only Indian umpire in the list of officials named by the ICC to officiate in the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup, which includes a record six women officials. India’s GS Lakshmi will have the privilege of being the first woman match referee to officiate in a global ICC event.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) named the list of officials to take part in the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia. Nitin Menon is the lone Indian in the list which contains a record six women officials.

The gala event will see India’s GS Lakshmi become the first woman match referee to officiate in a global ICC event who along with Lauren Agenbag, Kim Cotton, Claire Polosak, Sue Redfern and Jacqueline Williams makes up the women’s contingent named to officiate in the eight-team event.

Williams, who had the privilege of being the first woman to officiate as the third umpire in a men's international cricket match, will be standing with Shaun George in the big tournament opener between the hosts and India on February 21.

"This is the largest compliment of women match officials at a single event, and the progress we have made is heartening...it is because of their skillset and hard work that they have graduated to the top level," said Adrian Griffith, ICC Senior Manager, Umpires and Referees.

The appointments for the semi-finals will be announced at the end of the league stage and those for the final will be finalised after the semi-finals while that for all other fixtures are out.