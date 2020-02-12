Will continue as long as I am able to fox batsmen, attests Dale Steyn

South Africa quick Dale Steyn has shared that he still has urge to go out in the middle and torment batsmen and will continue to do so as long as he can. Steyn has shared that continuing to play T20s and giving up on Tests was a smart move and felt that it was the right time to hang his boots.

While it’s been 15 years since Dale Steyn debuted, the fire in his eyes to run in and get all over the batsman seems to be burning steady as ever. Although his long career has riddled with injuries he musters the will to come back every time and stare the best in the world in their eyes.

The veteran Proteas tearaway shared that there are of plethora of options outside the ground of cricket but the love for the game in his heart always drives his back to the top of run up. Steyn shared that he is going to continue as long as he is able to fox the batsmen and torment them in the middle with his fiery pace and attitude.

"There's a lot of exciting things just over the horizon for me post-cricket but I love playing cricket. I wake up every day and I can't see myself doing anything else right now. I've sat down with various people and spoken about options after cricket, which I am really excited about,” Steyn told Cricbuzz.

“But as long as that drive is to still play at the highest level, and get batters out and fox them and outsmart them, and all that kind of stuff, if I can do that, I am going to continue to do that and then once I can't do that anymore - well once I decide that I don't want to do it anymore - then I'll be done.”

The 36-year-old feels that to continue playing T20 cricket is the smartest way to stay in the middle and fulfil his never ending thirst for wickets. Staring shared that while his fitness was reason for hanging his boots in the longest format, he felt it was the perfect time to make for the exciting, young upcoming pacers in the side.

"I want to extend my career for as long as I can. If you're playing Test cricket and you're going to bowl 20 overs in a day, I could play five T20s and that's the same thing. It was a smart decision. South Africa were going to India, where there were spin-friendly conditions, and I knew there were one or two up-and-coming quicks they were looking at. So it was probably the right time to say, 'Okay cool, let's walk away'."