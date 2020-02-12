VIDEO | Stump microphone cable denies India Meg Lanning’s wicket

Australia were struggling to find momentum in the final of the tri-series against India, with the score reading 96/2 after the 14th over in the innings. Australia’s skipper Meg Lanning was batting alongside the in-form Beth Mooney. The duo had just stepped up the gas, and increased the run-rate with Arundhati Reddy bowling her third over of the innings. After a dot in the first delivery of the over, the game plan was set that Australia would try to score singles and doubles in the over. And, that was exactly what Lanning did in the very next delivery when she knocked the ball to extra-cover and took off for a sharp single. Everything looked right until then, despite Lanning struggling to make her way to the other end.