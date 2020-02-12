 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Jimmy Neesham's intense rock-paper-scissors battle with KL Rahul

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:48 AM

    While it looked like a fight early on, it turned out to be just an intense battle of rock-paper-scissors between the two Kings XI Punjab teammates - Jimmy Neesham and KL Rahul. However, as both of them kept stone in the round, none of them turned victorious in the battle amidst the ODI series.

    Here is how Twitter went berserk on it:

    Crease line?😂

    OK!

    Take this now!😂

    Hmmm!

