Twitter reacts to Jimmy Neesham's intense rock-paper-scissors battle with KL Rahul

While it looked like a fight early on, it turned out to be just an intense battle of rock-paper-scissors between the two Kings XI Punjab teammates - Jimmy Neesham and KL Rahul. However, as both of them kept stone in the round, none of them turned victorious in the battle amidst the ODI series.
Here is how Twitter went berserk on it:
Paper, scissors, rock? 😂 pic.twitter.com/PFrK8ZcF9k— Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) February 11, 2020
Just a bit of banter. Nobody crossed the line 😂 https://t.co/g5HmZodfYH— Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) February 11, 2020
Don’t forget to save some runs for April aye @klrahul11 ? 👏— Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) February 11, 2020
Let’s settle this in April. See u in a bit 🤙🏾— K L Rahul (@klrahul11) February 12, 2020
🤣🤣😂😂😜😜😜— SIKANDAR MEHAR (@SIKANDERxMEHAR) February 12, 2020
Bro killed it 🤣🤣🤣— Vijay Venkat (@VijayVe41628630) February 12, 2020
KXIP bromance 🔴— Avinash Singh 🦁 #GlazersOut 🔰 (@GreenwoodNo26) February 12, 2020
🔥🔥— mohanpearl (@mohanpearl2) February 12, 2020
