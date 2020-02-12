SA vs AUS | Glenn Maxwell ruled out; D’Arcy Short roped in for South Africa tour

Glenn Maxwell, who was picked in the limited-overs squad for the South Africa series has been ruled out of the series as bone fragments are needed to be removed from his left elbow. Cricket Australia have confirmed that opener and all-rounder Short replaces the injured Maxwell in South Africa.

Australia have been dealt with a blow before the series against South Africa, with Glenn Maxwell, ruled out due to an injury. The all-rounder is set to undergo surgery on his left elbow to remove bone fragments, the board confirmed on Wednesday. The board also added that left-handed Short will replace the all-rounder in the squad for the series against South Africa, starting 21 February.

"We are disappointed to lose Glenn this close to the tour as we were looking forward to welcoming him back to the national side in both the 20- and 50-over formats after his break during the summer,” said Trevor Hohns, reported Cricket Australia.

"Unfortunately, the pain he has experienced in the elbow in the latter stages of the BBL increased over the weekend and he will have surgery immediately to rectify the situation,” he added.

The South Africa series would have been the first time that the all-rounder made a comeback to the national setup following his break due to mental health. The operation, however, is set to sideline him for six to eight weeks, confirmed Cricket Australia. Short’s 357 runs in the BBL has seen him picked ahead of Marcus Stoinis, who is slated to be the backup opener for the series. Alongside his batting prowess, the ability to bowl in the middle overs has tilted the decision in Short’s favour.

"Like Glenn, D'Arcy is an inventive, hard-hitting batsman who offers a handy spin-bowling option. We have no doubt he will make a positive contribution to the squad,” he added.

Maxwell, too, added that it would have been difficult for the all-rounder to perform in the series with the pain in his elbow. This prompted the all-rounder to undergo surgery straight away to fix the issue.

"I was not confident that I could perform at international level with my elbow in its current state and have decided to undergo surgery straight away to fix the issue," Maxwell said in a statement, reported Cricket Australia.

JUST IN: Glenn Maxwell will miss the Qantas tour of South Africa to undergo surgery to his left elbow.



D'Arcy Short is his replacement. pic.twitter.com/SySB1B2mOd — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 12, 2020