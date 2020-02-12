Robin Singh joins UAE as the director of cricket

Ex-India all rounder Robin Singh has been named as the director of cricket for the UAE side and will be taking charge in a difficult time as the side looks to regroup after a big fixing scandal last year. Robin had previously coached Mumbai Indians and Barbados Tridents along with T10 franchises.

Former India all rounder Robin Singh has been appointed as the director of cricket of the United Arab Emirates shortly after the sacking of the head coach Dougie Brown. Robin will be taking charge at a very difficult time as the side and their system regroups after a fixing scandal which hit them last year.

Singh has represented India in one Test and 136 ODIs in the span from 1989 to 2001 and has to his name 2236 runs at an average of 25.95 along with 69 wickets in his ODI career. The agile fielder and a handy all rounder has made his name in coaching over the years.

Robin has been associated with Mumbai Indians, IPL’s most successful side, CPL side Barbados Tridents and T10 franchises too. The 56-year-old has also conducted coaching clinics in the UAE.

Apart from franchise cricket, Robin has also coached USA and Hong Kong and is now in charge of cleaning up the mess left behind by the scandal which involved senior players and officials of the board.