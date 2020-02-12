Reports | Multiple contentious issues further delay IPL schedule declaration

Despite the IPL being just a few weeks away from kick-off, the schedule hasn't been announced with multiple theories floating around. A tentative schedule has been handed out to the franchise by the third week of January, with Mumbai Indians playing Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural game in Mumbai and Delhi Capitals locking horns with Kings XI Punjab in Delhi the following day. However, the official announcement has been awaited for long now.

In times of uncertainty, Mumbai Mirror reported that few conclaves and conferences in Kolkata and Delhi in the second and third week of April have disrupted the planning because accommodation would not be available for the outstation teams in those days but that has now been solved. However, Rajasthan Royals' decision to have Guwahati as a venue created more disturbance as a PIL has been filed over their move to shift a couple of games there.