Reports | Matt Renshaw to take short break after being axed from Queensland Shield Squad

Matt Renshaw has decided to take a short break from cricket to recharge his batteries after being left out from the Queensland Shield squad following a poor run of form with the bat. The reason for axing was that the southpaw had not hit a century for 28 innings. The out of favour opener was set to be named in the Cricket Australia XI to face the England Lions but his decision to take a break from the game has opened doors for Usman Khawaja who now will take his place.