Reports | Ishant Sharma scheduled to take fitness test by February 15

Ishant Sharma has to undergo fitness Test by February 15 to know if he can board the plane to New Zealand for the Test series. Earlier, the pacer injured the ligament in his right ankle during a Ranji encounter after which he was in the squad subject to medical clearance for New Zealand.

Reports earlier suggested that the Indian pacer was all but ruled out of the Test series against New Zealand, starting 21st February. However, current reports reveal that Ishant has to undergo a fitness test by the end of February 15 to determine his chances of boarding the plane to New Zealand.

The 31-year-old injured the ligament in his right ankle during a Ranji Trophy contest against Vidarbha earlier in the season. Initial reports pointed out that the pacer will need at least six weeks of rest and rehab before he could make his way on the field. However, the pacer’s fast-tracked recovery gives him an outside chance to make it to New Zealand.

"Ishant is scheduled to take a fitness test on Feb 14-15. A call on him will be taken after that," said Indian team management sources, reported TOI.

Ishant was one of the first names that the selection committee had named for the New Zealand Tests, however, his injury put him as subject to medical clearance in the Test squad list. The pacer was supposed to be on the plane to New Zealand on February 6, alongside pacer Umesh Yadav. The Delhi pacer has been influential in New Zealand conditions, having picked up 23 wickets in just nine innings in the seaming conditions.

"There are two ways of determining fitness: one is clinical fitness and the other is match fitness. In the clinical test, the player is made to go through all the physical tests like running and agility. But match fitness depends on how rusty the player is. Ishant is working very hard and is determined to reach the 100-Test mark as soon as possible.”