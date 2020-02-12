Chaos created in CSA contributed to my retirement, reveals Vernon Philander

Vernon Philander has confirmed that he would have considered playing longer but opted to end his international career due to the chaos created in the country’s cricket administration. He has admitted that interference in selection and CSA's recent crisis have both contributed to his retirement.

Recently-retired South African fast bowler Vernon Philander has revealed the reason for his early retirement as he once considered playing longer for South Africa but opted to end his career because of the chaos that occurred in country's cricket administration. The fast bowler admitted that CSA's previous management gave no priority to players and was only interested in themselves which led to South Africa's dismal record in ICC events.

"As a player you get to the point where you've had enough, CSA's previous management started thinking only of themselves; the players were the last people they worried about. Too many things have gone wrong recently. I had to decide what is the best way forward for me. I'm already [almost] 35 with a good career behind me, but I would have considered playing for longer if it wasn't for the chaos in our cricket administration," Philander told Rapport, an Afrikaans-language Sunday newspaper.

But recently CSA has not only brought experience but the much-needed credibility to their set up by appointing former South African skipper Graeme Smith as the director of cricket and former keeper Mark Boucher as head coach and great Jacques Kallis has been given the role of batting consultant. These names not only bring the experience of playing but massive trust which had vanquished from South African cricket a long time ago.

"The last thing that should happen is that the players are influenced negatively. Luckily there is credibility in CSA again. Hopefully we see a turnaround in the administration and on the field. We must put our heads together and decide in what direction we're going. Hopefully we can make the road ahead better for the younger guys."

Prior to the world cup 2015 semi-final against New Zealand, Vernon Philander replaced Kyle Abbot who was Proteas’s best bowler till then in terms of average, economy rate and strike rate. The most infamous incident happened when CSA ordered the inclusion of Vernon as they wanted another player of colour in the XI for the semi-final. The seamer who was nursing a hamstring injury during that time and had only featured in three games for South Africa. The former struggled with the ball and left the field as he was short of match fitness.

"I told the coach [Russell Domingo] blatantly and openly that the best player should play. He told me you are the best guy for the day, you play. They weren't clear and honest with me and Kyle. Lots of stuff definitely happened behind closed doors. When I go to Durban, Kyle and I have a beer. There are no hard feelings between the two of us. But the point is CSA must sort out their issues. What happened there gave both of us a bit of a knock."