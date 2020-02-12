Reports | All domestic footage available for players and selectors, states BCCI

The BCCI has made footage of every domestic match available to selectors and players to make the selection process more robust and to ensure most player performances at this level go noticed. The officials have admitted that the selectors faced difficulties in covering all domestic games.

The BCCI has added a leaf to its system by allowing players and selectors to watch footage of every domestic match. The move was aimed at making the selection process more robust and ensuring every player performance go observed at this level. Now, the board has started to install better quality cameras at the bowlers' end to get clearer footage. Although, the footage will different to the live TV production feed produced by the official host broadcaster Star Sports.

The change was brought as the Ranji Trophy, which was played among 38 teams, it became difficult for the selectors to cover each game and at the same time keep a check on players. So the process is set to bring more accountability in the selection procedure. Earlier, the BCCI used to broadcast only the high profile games but now they have made some changes.

"The process started last season. It is very difficult for selectors to cover all matches and keep a check on players. The board gives away the CD of the matches to teams and also stores footage in its data system. The idea behind giving away footage to teams is to help players analyse their game better. Earlier, teams had their own video analysts to get footage. But this offers a better shot and a clearer picture," as told by a top BCCI official to TOI.

"The process is simple for the selectors now. Whenever they hear of strong performance, they can immediately access the footage of a player's innings or bowling spell. If the match referee feeds any information about a player, the selectors can check his performance" he added.

A few states had worked on this idea of storing footage in a data system. A team like Haryana had uploaded footage with scorecards on their website so that one could click on the player's boundary column and get to see how the player hit those boundaries.