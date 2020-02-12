Pakistan tour will be momentous occasion for MCC, admits Ajmal Shahzad

Ajmal Shahzad, who is the head coach of MCC said that the tour of Pakistan will be a momentous occasion for everyone involved. Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), is all set to tour Pakistan for three T20Is and one ODI where they will be facing Lahore Qalandars at Gaddafi Stadium.

“This tour of Pakistan will be a momentous occasion for everyone involved,” said Shahzad, reported Hindustan Times.

“We expect the standard of cricket to be high during this trip. The MCC squad possesses both international and extensive domestic experience which I am sure will prove strong opposition for some of Pakistan’s best emerging cricketers,” he added.

The tour starts on February 13 where MCC will be facing Lahore Qalandars in the opening match. Then, they will face the Pakistan Shaheens i.e the nation’s A-side for the 50 over game at Aitchison College. After which they will be facing the domestic champions Northern and Multan Sultans of PSL.

Recently, Pakistan hosted a tour after 10 years when Sri Lanka came in December 2019. Major Test-playing nations have avoided touring Pakistan after the terror attack on the Sri Lankan team back in 2009. Following that series, Bangladesh toured Pakistan for a Test series, where they were battered by the home side.

“We hope that this tour helps contribute to the Pakistan Cricket Board’s wish of seeing international teams returning to tour the country on a regular basis.”