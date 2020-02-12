IND VS NZ | Shikhar Dhawan lauds KL Rahul with a cheeky comment

Today at 7:31 PM
Shikhar Dhawan has stated that in-form KL Rahul can score a ton even as a 12th man of the team after the latter's recent exploits in the ODI series against New Zealand. Not too long ago, there were talks about Dhawan and Rahul fighting for a place in the opening slot along with Rohit Sharma.
Regular Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has lauded KL with a cheeky comment stating that the Karnataka batsman can score a hundred even as the 12th man of the Indian Team. The stylish right-hander has been in a rich vein of form amassing 204 runs in three innings and scored a brilliant 112 runs in the third ODI in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday.
“Well played and wonderful century bro keep going strong. The way you are batting, even if you go as 12th man you will score a ton,” Dhawan said in an Instagram post.
Such has been the turn of events that Rahul has been tasked to keep wickets and bat in the middle order as Dhawan had injured himself during the ODI series against Australia and was ruled out of the New Zeland tour. Not too long ago, there was talk about Dhawan and Rahul fighting for a place in the opening slot along with Rohit Sharma.
The Karanataka right-hander has continued his purple patch in the middle order as well in both T20s and ODIs against the Blackcaps. Rahul has displayed brilliance with gloves taking some outstanding catches and stumpings.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.