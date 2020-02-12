IND VS NZ | Kane Williamson hints at possible return of Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson to Test squad

New Zealand fast bowlers Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson are likely to be included in the squad for the Test series against the mighty Indians. The two fast bowlers were injured and hence were not a part of the T20s and one day series played against India, but are expected to be back in the Tests.

Injured Kiwi pacers Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson are tracking nicely and to be included in the Test squad according to the skipper Williamson. Frontline pacer Boult broke his finger in the second match against Australia. Ferguson suffered a calf strain after bowling just 11 overs in his very first Test match in perth. Captain Kane Willaimson said that the two pacers are tracking nicely and it is an exciting opportunity against the best side in the world.

"They're tracking nicely," Williamson said after his side sealed a five-wicket win and 3-0 series sweep of the one-dayers against India at Bay Oval in Mt. Maunganui reported India Today.

"It's an exciting opportunity ... against one of the best sides in the world." said Williamson.

Hamish Bennett was back in black jersey after almost three years and towering fast bowler Kyle Jamieson, who was bought as cover for the Australian series but did not play, also made his debut for the Black Caps covering the injured pace bowler. Bennett was the leading wicket taker in the ODIs and joint top wicket getter in the T20s alongside Ish Sodhi.

Bennett was the leading wicket taker and was also very expensive in his opening spells. However, he proved himself to be a solid death bowler with his mixing of pace and length.