IND vs NZ | Jasprit Bumrah must take aggressive approach after form slump, feels Zaheer Khan

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan hailed that it's high time Jasprit Bumrah goes all out on the batsmen to counter their extra cautious approach towards him. Bumrah has lost his rhythm since his return and has only one wicket in his last 6 ODIs which makes it 5 games in a row he has gone wicketless.

After a thumping victory against Australia at home and an intimidating whitewash of the New Zealand in the T20 series, India’s winning momentum has come to screeching halt after 3-0 loss to the Kiwis in the ODI series. The men in blue failed to defend 300 and more twice in the series as their bowling woes were exposed to the World.

The biggest reason behind the humiliating series loss is the wicketless run of Jasprit Bumrah in the format which right now spans to five ODI games. While the injury has disrupted his otherwise superb rhythm, former tearaway Zaheer Khan pointed out that it's the extra cautious approach of the batsmen towards him which has brought this unwanted streak for India’s frontline pacer.

“When you built a reputation like one Bumrah has built for himself over the years, you will have to fight this. This is a phase where Bumrah is now in his career, where teams are thinking that even if we get 35 runs off Bumrah we are happy with that until and unless we give him wickets because then they can attack on other bowlers and they can still achieve the same result,” Zaheer told on Cricbuzz Live.

Zaheer pressed that its high time Bumrah goes all out on the batters and rebuild his reign of terror because batsmen have understood that playing him out gives them the liberty to go after his comrades. While it’s something the Gujarat lad must be proud of that he has that respect among the batsmen but it’s not exactly working to his benefit here and he needs to understand as soon as possible.

“This is something Bumrah now has to understand that he has to be extra aggressive in terms of getting wickets because he now knows that batsmen will be defensive. He has to find that way of getting wickets rather than hoping that the batsmen will make a mistake because batsmen are taking a very conservative approach.

They are making sure that Bumrah’s wicket column isn’t getting filled and it is something as a bowler is a good sign that the batsmen are laying his respect but it’s Bumrah’s call now to make them play,” the 41-year-old concluded.