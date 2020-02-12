ICC ODI Rankings | Jasprit Bumrah falls to No.2 after poor show against New Zealand

For the first time since his debut in 2016, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has gone wicketless in a bilateral series after his show against New Zealand. On the other hand, Trent Boult who did not play a part in the ODI series moved to No.1 spot on the back of Bumrah’s terrible performance against the Kiwi side. There is an eight-point rating difference between the two, with Bumrah on 719 rating points while Boult is on 727 points after the New Zealand- India series. Similarly, Mitchell Starc rose two spots in the rankings as the eight-best bowler with Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson rounding off the top ten.