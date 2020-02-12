ICC ODI Rankings | Jasprit Bumrah falls to No.2 after poor show against New Zealand

Today at 3:06 PM
Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless for the first time in a bilateral series, which saw him drop to No.2 spot in the ICC ODI Rankings for bowlers with Trent Boult moving up despite not playing a part in the series. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja moved to seventh in all-rounder’s department of rankings.
For the first time since his debut in 2016, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has gone wicketless in a bilateral series after his show against New Zealand. On the other hand, Trent Boult who did not play a part in the ODI series moved to No.1 spot on the back of Bumrah’s terrible performance against the Kiwi side. There is an eight-point rating difference between the two, with Bumrah on 719 rating points while Boult is on 727 points after the New Zealand- India series. Similarly, Mitchell Starc rose two spots in the rankings as the eight-best bowler with Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson rounding off the top ten.
After leading the chart throughout the World Cup last year, the Indian pacer has made his first drop ever since, allowing Boult to move up a place. On the batting front, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma maintained their place at the top of the ICC ODI rankings. Kohli’s poor show in New Zealand did not cost him a place at the top of the rankings, with closest competitor Rohit missing from the series. Kiwi middle-order batsman Ross Taylor made his way to fourth on the list, following his Man of the Series worthy performance against India with 828 rating points.
The current top four in ODI format on the batting front - Kohli, Rohit, Babar Azam, Taylor, Faf du Plessis. In the all-rounder’s department, Ravindra Jadeja found himself seventh on the list after an impressive stint in the series against New Zealand, with Mohammad Nabi leading the chart.
Trent Boult claims No.1 spot in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's ODI Bowling rankings as Jasprit Bumrah slips to second position after a wicket-less run in the recently concluded #NZvIND series. pic.twitter.com/6L5aPN1fjR— ICC (@ICC) February 12, 2020
