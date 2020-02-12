AUS W vs IND W | Australia defeat India by 11 runs in tri-series final

Chasing 152, Indian women got off to a flyer with opener Shafali Verma 10 off 9 hitting a four and six to Perry in the first over. Tayla Vlaeminck, however, sent back the opener in the second over. India looked promising with Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, stitching up a 50 run partnership before Megan Schutt struck. Then, in one of the most remarkable spells, Jess Jonassen sent back Kaur and Arundhati Reddy in the 16th over crushing India’s hope for victory, finishing her four-over spell with a figure of 5/12. India’s lower order was taken for a task by Jonassen, who took her five wickets in the last three overs of her spell. While Jonassen finished with five wickets, Vlaeminck's early strike pegged back the strong Indian top order.