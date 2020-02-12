AUS W vs IND W | Australia defeat India by 11 runs in tri-series final

Today at 4:10 PM
Australia overcame India by 11 runs, despite Smriti Mandhana’s quickfire 66 off 37 balls in the tri-series final in Melbourne. For Australia, spinner Jenn Jonassen bowled a sensational spell, taking 5 wickets off just 12 runs, with veteran Beth Mooney scoring 77* at Junction Oval in their victory.
Brief scores: AUS W 155/6 (Mooney 71*, Deepthi Sharma 2-30) beat IND W 144 (Mandhana 66, Jenn Jonassen 5-12) by 11 runs
After electing to bat first, Australian openers Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney made their intentions clear, with Healy scoring a boundary off the first ball. Deepthi Sharma, however, sent Healy back on the fourth delivery to peg the hosts. Further, the Australian innings kept moving forward with small partnerships with Beth Mooney being a constant feature throughout the innings. Contributions from Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning helped Australia keep the score ticking. In the end, a quickfire knock from Rachel Haynes took Australia to 151-6 following the 20 overs. For India, Deepthi Sharma and Rajeshwari Gayakwad were successful with four wickets between the duo. Meanwhile, Radha Yadav and Arundhati Reddy picked a wicket each.
Chasing 152, Indian women got off to a flyer with opener Shafali Verma 10 off 9 hitting a four and six to Perry in the first over. Tayla Vlaeminck, however, sent back the opener in the second over. India looked promising with Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, stitching up a 50 run partnership before Megan Schutt struck. Then, in one of the most remarkable spells, Jess Jonassen sent back Kaur and Arundhati Reddy in the 16th over crushing India’s hope for victory, finishing her four-over spell with a figure of 5/12. India’s lower order was taken for a task by Jonassen, who took her five wickets in the last three overs of her spell. While Jonassen finished with five wickets, Vlaeminck's early strike pegged back the strong Indian top order.
India will now focus on the big trophy the World Cup as they play the opening match against Australia on February 21 in Sydney.
