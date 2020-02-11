Yuzvendra Chahal still India’s No.1 choice ahead of T20 World Cup, says Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh has said Yuzvendra Chahal remains India’s No.1 choice ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, despite the emergence of Ravi Bishnoi at the U19 level. Harbhajan also firmly believes that Kuldeep Yadav can do well again after taking some time off to rediscover his game.

Bishnoi’s heroic efforts at the ICC U19 World Cup, where he finished as the tournament’s highest wicket-taker, has earned a lot of accolades from the legends of the game. And with the spotlight back on spin bowling, many discussions have ensued as to whether the latest additions like Bishnoi or Rahul Chahar can break into the T20 setup ahead of the showdown in Australia.

“IPL performance will have a great impact on the selectors. Whether it is Chahal, Bishnoi or Rahul, it will in the end come down to who handles the pressure better. Chahal is a proven player and the new lot is actually competing with someone who has done it at that level already. They will have to do double the work than what Yuzi will have to do. Chahal has a strong case to be in the World Cup squad. I feel he is the No. 1 choice,” Harbhajan told TOI.

Only a year ago, the Men in Blue relied on the spin duo of Kuldeep and Chahal — KulCha — to turn matches their way. However, the duo, and Kuldeep in particular, has struggled for form in recent times, with India reverting to use either one in the XI.

“There are phases and it is a part and parcel of a bowler’s life as you cannot be at your best at all time. Give him (Kuldeep) some time, let him think over his game, let him come back with a fresh mind and I am sure he will do well,” Harbhajan added.