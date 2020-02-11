Women’s T20 World Cup to use front foot no ball technology

The Women's World Cup which is starting later this year will use the front foot no ball technology as decided by the ICC. The third umpire will now monitor the the foot landing position for each delivery and communicate immediately if no ball is spotted with the on-field umpire. The on-field umpire will not focus on the front foot no ball from now on unless asked to do so. However the on-field umpires are responsible for calling other types of no ball.