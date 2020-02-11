Women’s T20 World Cup to use front foot no ball technology

Today at 2:43 PM
The International Cricket Council has decided to use the front foot no ball technology in the Women's T20 World Cup this year. This is the first time this technology is going to be used in a major tournament like the World Cup following its successful trials recently in international games.
The Women's World Cup which is starting later this year will use the front foot no ball technology as decided by the ICC. The third umpire will now monitor the the foot landing position for each delivery and communicate immediately if no ball is spotted with the on-field umpire. The on-field umpire will not focus on the front foot no ball from now on unless asked to do so. However the on-field umpires are responsible for calling other types of no ball.
ICC General Manager Geoff Allardice said it is difficult to call no balls accurately and it is important to do so. He further added that the technology has been tested in international games and it has improved significantly and it will enable us to use it cost-effectively.
"No balls are difficult for umpires to call accurately, and even though the percentage of deliveries that are no balls is low, it is important to call them correctly. Since we first trialled this concept in the ODI series between England and Pakistan in 2016 the technology has improved significantly, enabling us to introduce it cost-effectively, and with minimum impact on the flow of the game." said Allardice, reported Cricbuzz.
This technology was recently tested in December 2019 in the India vs West Indies series. It has been tested across 12 games in which 4717 balls were bowled according to ICC.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.