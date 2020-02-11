Will consider retiring from T20s because of challenging schedule, reveals David Warner

David Warner has revealed that he might consider giving up on the shortest format of the game after the two successive T20 World Cups coming up given the difficulty to manage all three formats at once. Warner will be next seen in action during Australia’s white-ball tour of South Africa.

In what can only be termed as a shocking announcement, the latest Allan Border Medal-winner — the highest cricketing honour in Australia — has admitted that it has become taxing to manage a family of three kids and be travelling constantly. The southpaw referred to the example set by AB de Villiers, who quit international cricket altogether to focus on his family.

"If you look at T20 internationals, we've got back-to-back World Cups as well, that's probably a format that could be one I'd probably drop in a few years. I have to look at the schedule; it's going to be very difficult for me to play all three forms, and good luck to all the guys who want to keep playing that," Warner was quoted saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"You talk to guys like AB de Villiers and Virender Sehwag, these guys who've done it for a long time, it does become challenging. Having three young kids and my wife at home all the time, constant travelling becomes very difficult. If it was to come down to leaving out one format, it would probably be the international T20s," he said.

The 33-year-old also revealed that he opted out of the recently-concluded Big Bash League in order to allow his mind and body to recover.

"I don't have a BBL team, I took a break during this period, and that was about my body and my mind, making sure I'm getting ready for the next series that comes up. For me it's about working out time frames with different series, identifying when you need a bit of a rest," Warner added.