We will follow U19 team’s preparation template for T20 World Cup, says Nazmul Hasan

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hasan has said that they will follow the preparation template that brought the U19 team success in the just-concluded World Cup in South Africa. Hasan also shed light on the long-term planning behind their maiden ICC title, beating India in the final.

Expecting bouncy pitches, the board prepared wickets with a reasonable amount of carry in their last training camp at Bogra before flying to South Africa a month ahead of the tournament. And Hasan has confirmed that they will follow a similar template when it comes to the preparation for the T20 World Cup coming up in October.

"Surely we will be following this preparation template. We isolated the team from the rest and our major emphasis was to better our game abroad because we faced the problem of not playing well overseas. We played 30 Youth ODIs and sent them to play in countries like Sri Lanka, England and New Zealand. We were definitely well prepared and we had high hopes from them. In cricket, you cannot predict but we knew this team had the potential to be champions," Hasan said at the BCB premises, reported Cricbuzz.

No major success ever comes overnight, rather, it is always a by-product of a long-term plan. In this case, that plan was proposed by the BCB game development chairman Khaled Mahmud, who put things into motion immediately after they lost the semi-final of the 2016 edition at home.

"In 2016, we were very confident of our team that they will play the final but it did not happen as we lost to the West Indies in the semi-final. Though we played in Bangladesh we understood our shortcomings and we started planning for the World Cup from that moment,” Hasan added.