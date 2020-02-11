Twitter reacts to Mitchell Santner giving Manish Pandey an ‘easy’ pass with missed run-out

Just when the duo were getting a move on in the game, the calling, or the lack of one, in this instance almost resulted in an easy run-out only for Mitchell Santner to ruin it by clipping the stumps with his knee. Manish Pandey would have walked off had Santner waited till he received the ball.

246/4 - India well set for a target over 300 for the second time in the series as New Zealand’s bowling attack looked out of sorts towards the end of the innings. On the other hand, Manish Pandey and KL Rahul were building a partnership that almost took the game away from the home side with a 50 plus run partnership. However, yet again, India found a way to gift the Kiwis an easy wicket - a run-out for the fifth time in the series. After knocking Santner on the leg-side, Pandey called Rahul for a risky single. Tom Latham was quick to pounce on the loose ball and threw the ball straight towards Santner to complete the easiest of run-outs.

However, the recurrent theme of the series, New Zealand’s brain-fade or choke-job was evident in the passage of play. Before collecting the ball, Santner, in his enthusiasm, had already knocked the stumps with his knees thereby dislodging the bails. This meant that, by the time the ball actually ended up in his hands, he had to take the stump out of its groove with Pandey struggling. Santner choked once again to just knock the timber with the ball and not take it out of the groove. Pandey’s ‘beda’ (No) combined with Rahul’s quick running between the wickets nearly resulted in an easy run-out.

This is what happened!

Will happen soon!

K L Rahul in such roaring form not being part of the Test squad is an anomaly. Kindest way I can put it. — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 11, 2020

So, not a flat track bully! Hmmmm!

KL Rahul has 4 ODI centuries



1st - Outside Asia

2nd - Outside Asia

3rd - At Home

4th - Outside Asia — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) February 11, 2020

Is there anything that this guy can't do?

#NZvsIND



KL Rahul signalling wide before umpire



Umpire be like * pic.twitter.com/op6G6jVdLV — Insulter (@Insulter3730010) February 5, 2020

Never saw that coming!

KL Rahul unreal batting at middle order. No one had predicted this.



Keep going Champ 👏👏👏 — NO PANT NO WIN (@Dev_Tweetz) February 11, 2020

A reliable name! :)

Maybe the name Rahul for Indian Cricket says that they are always ready to do whatever the role the team gives them.#klrahul #RahulDravid #indvsnz — Satish Nadiminti (@satish2satio) February 11, 2020

RCB fans right now!

It's so pleasing to see KL Rahul & Manish Pandey talking in Kannada when both were at crease.#NZvIND — Chetan Joshi (@joshichetan08) February 11, 2020

KL Rahul silently making his mark!

When entire world is analyzing #Viratkohli skills......



Silently #KLRahul is evolving in his way...



As Ian Smith mentioned "One more Run machine comes from Indian Batting Factory ".😃😃 — Kuch-bhi-Mahesh (@mahesh40056633) February 11, 2020

Pretty sure BCCI are taking note of this!

It's a blunder by selection committee, in form batsman KL not picked for test series . @BCCI @SGanguly99



#KLRahul#INDvsNZ — Shrinath Periyapatna 🇮🇳 (@ShrinathPpatna) February 11, 2020