    Twitter reacts to Mitchell Santner giving Manish Pandey an ‘easy’ pass with missed run-out

    Twitter reacts to Mitchell Santner giving Manish Pandey an ‘easy’ pass with missed run-out

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:37 AM

    Just when the duo were getting a move on in the game, the calling, or the lack of one, in this instance almost resulted in an easy run-out only for Mitchell Santner to ruin it by clipping the stumps with his knee. Manish Pandey would have walked off had Santner waited till he received the ball.

    246/4 - India well set for a target over 300 for the second time in the series as New Zealand’s bowling attack looked out of sorts towards the end of the innings. On the other hand, Manish Pandey and KL Rahul were building a partnership that almost took the game away from the home side with a 50 plus run partnership. However, yet again, India found a way to gift the Kiwis an easy wicket - a run-out for the fifth time in the series. After knocking Santner on the leg-side, Pandey called Rahul for a risky single. Tom Latham was quick to pounce on the loose ball and threw the ball straight towards Santner to complete the easiest of run-outs. 

    However, the recurrent theme of the series, New Zealand’s brain-fade or choke-job was evident in the passage of play. Before collecting the ball, Santner, in his enthusiasm, had already knocked the stumps with his knees thereby dislodging the bails. This meant that, by the time the ball actually ended up in his hands, he had to take the stump out of its groove with Pandey struggling. Santner choked once again to just knock the timber with the ball and not take it out of the groove. Pandey’s ‘beda’ (No) combined with Rahul’s quick running between the wickets nearly resulted in an easy run-out.

