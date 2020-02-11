Twitter reacts to Martin Guptill acknowledging Yuzvendra ‘Warne’ Chahal after knocking his off stump

India looked lost for wickets after New Zealand openers got off to a flying start, with the pacers looking out of touch until Yuzvendra ‘Warne’ Chahal walked in to bowl. Immediately, the leg-spinner was on the money and turned the ball from Guptill’s leg stump to dismiss the Kiwi opener for 66.

New Zealand were 105/0 and was on the right path chasing India’s total of 296/7, with Martin Guptill batting on 66 runs from just 44 balls. Yuzvendra Chahal walked in to bowl in his second over and the rest is history for the Indian team. Chahal released his second delivery outside the leg stump of Guptill and turned it ways apart to knock the right-hander’s off stump.

All of this, when the Kiwi opener was batting on 66 and had taken India’s best bowler Jasprit Bumrah for 21 runs in his four overs. Alongside that, Guptill had just crossed 6178 runs to score the most runs as a Kiwi opener in the ODI format. It left the batsman speechless, who gave the nod of approval to the bowler for getting past his defence in the game. Virat Kohli, too, similarly was happy with the dismissal and brought on his ‘A’ game celebrating the wicket. The pumped-up Indian skipper celebrated alongside his RCB teammate Chahal.

It was one of the best deliveries in the series and it required a Warne-esque impression from Chahal to dismiss the in-form Kiwi opener. Chahal, too, likewise was happy with the delivery and celebrated jumping in circles after getting the prized scalp of Guptill. With that, India sensed victory with Kane Williamson at the crease.

This is what happened!

Calm down Kohli!

Why Kohli is abusing Guptill after chahal' wicket. It's okay skipper he is out but he made 66 runs off just 8 overs #NZvIND — outsider (@collarando) February 11, 2020

What a ball that was!

@cricketaakash great way of taunting english and Australia players about chahal wicket of guptill. It was no less than ball of the decade for us fans. — kamal khandelwal (@kk_itisme) February 11, 2020

And then there are few salty people!

Indian commentators calling Chahal's wicket ball to Guptill is ball of the decade and comparing that delivery with Warne's Ball of Century.. #NZvsIND #Cricket pic.twitter.com/PebFjqcsl2 — Su Meee.. 🇵🇰 (@ItzzzzzMee) February 11, 2020

Guptill after getting out!

Martin guptill to yuzvendra chahal after yuzvendra chahal taking his wicket #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/rAsumhgaw3 — sarcasm__27 (@rahuljoshi144) February 11, 2020

Ball of the year award goes to...

Wow! Has @yuzi_chahal just bowled the ball of this year to dismiss red hot guptill ?#NZvIND@cricketaakash — Abhishek Goyal😀😀 (@goyalabhishek01) February 11, 2020

Unstoppable delivery!

Yuzvendra Chahal produces the breakthrough with a ripper! Draws Martin Guptill forward in defence and beats him with turn to hit the top of off!#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/j9AMFb7cCV — ICC (@ICC) February 11, 2020

WICKET! Chahal cleans up Guptill with a ripper, draws first blood. #NZvIND #PlayBold — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) February 11, 2020

Chahal must be really proud of that delivery!

What a beauty by @yuzi_chahal. A leg-spinner's delight. Pitched on middle-leg, turned and hit the top of off stump. Completely squared Guptill. #NZvIND — Gautam chauhan (@Gautamchauhan2) February 11, 2020