 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Martin Guptill acknowledging Yuzvendra ‘Warne’ Chahal after knocking his off stump

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    BCCI

    Twitter reacts to Martin Guptill acknowledging Yuzvendra ‘Warne’ Chahal after knocking his off stump

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:17 PM

    India looked lost for wickets after New Zealand openers got off to a flying start, with the pacers looking out of touch until Yuzvendra ‘Warne’ Chahal walked in to bowl. Immediately, the leg-spinner was on the money and turned the ball from Guptill’s leg stump to dismiss the Kiwi opener for 66.

    New Zealand were 105/0 and was on the right path chasing India’s total of 296/7, with Martin Guptill batting on 66 runs from just 44 balls. Yuzvendra Chahal walked in to bowl in his second over and the rest is history for the Indian team. Chahal released his second delivery outside the leg stump of Guptill and turned it ways apart to knock the right-hander’s off stump. 

    All of this, when the Kiwi opener was batting on 66 and had taken India’s best bowler Jasprit Bumrah for 21 runs in his four overs. Alongside that, Guptill had just crossed 6178 runs to score the most runs as a Kiwi opener in the ODI format. It left the batsman speechless, who gave the nod of approval to the bowler for getting past his defence in the game. Virat Kohli, too, similarly was happy with the dismissal and brought on his ‘A’ game celebrating the wicket. The pumped-up Indian skipper celebrated alongside his RCB teammate Chahal. 

    It was one of the best deliveries in the series and it required a Warne-esque impression from Chahal to dismiss the in-form Kiwi opener. Chahal, too, likewise was happy with the delivery and celebrated jumping in circles after getting the prized scalp of Guptill. With that, India sensed victory with Kane Williamson at the crease.

    This is what happened! 

    Calm down Kohli! 

    What a ball that was! 

    And then there are few salty people! 

    Guptill after getting out! 

    Ball of the year award goes to...

    Unstoppable delivery! 

    Chahal must be really proud of that delivery! 

    Cricket FootBall Kabaddi

    Basketball Hockey

    SportsCafe

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down