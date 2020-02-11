 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to KL Rahul’s banter with KXIP teammate Jimmy Neesham after ‘almost clash’

    Today at 2:51 PM

    In the 20th over of the Indian innings, KL Rahul, after hitting Jimmy Neesham for a single, barged into the Kiwi bowler which was followed up with banter between the two KXIP teammates. The umpire, however, was quick to intervene and separate the duo before it could turn ugly.

    The first delivery of the 20th over was the first instance of a clash between the duo - Neesham and Rahul. After hitting the right-handed bowler for a boundary, Rahul and India were changing gears in the attempt to get India to a huge total on board. While the five T20Is and the two-match ODI series thus far has been on the peaceful side of things, things started getting ugly in the third ODI in the 20th over. Rahul defended the next four deliveries, before deciding to get off the strike in the final ball of the over. After hitting the seamer towards mid-on, the right-hander took off and had to run around the bowler to reach the other end. 

    Following that, Rahul walked to the seamer and had a quick chat with his KXIP teammate Neesham on the previous delivery. However, despite it looking serious in the first instance, things looked friendly when a smiling KL Rahul shoulder-barged the all-rounder. The duo were also involved in a friendly chat before the umpire plugged the plug on their conversation. However, since then, the Indian batsman has gotten the better of the bowler, smashing him for two boundaries in the innings. In a series that has been overpowered by brilliance with the bat and the ball, this incident comes in as a surprise.

    This is what happened! 

    That's a bit harsh! 

    Already?

    Chahal has done so well this match! 

    Sick burn! 

    Neesham bodied! 

    Next match will be played on Twitter to help Neesham! 

    Doull is also taking shots at Neesham! xD

