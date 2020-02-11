Twitter reacts to KL Rahul’s banter with KXIP teammate Jimmy Neesham after ‘almost clash’

In the 20th over of the Indian innings, KL Rahul, after hitting Jimmy Neesham for a single, barged into the Kiwi bowler which was followed up with banter between the two KXIP teammates. The umpire, however, was quick to intervene and separate the duo before it could turn ugly.

The first delivery of the 20th over was the first instance of a clash between the duo - Neesham and Rahul. After hitting the right-handed bowler for a boundary, Rahul and India were changing gears in the attempt to get India to a huge total on board. While the five T20Is and the two-match ODI series thus far has been on the peaceful side of things, things started getting ugly in the third ODI in the 20th over. Rahul defended the next four deliveries, before deciding to get off the strike in the final ball of the over. After hitting the seamer towards mid-on, the right-hander took off and had to run around the bowler to reach the other end.

Following that, Rahul walked to the seamer and had a quick chat with his KXIP teammate Neesham on the previous delivery. However, despite it looking serious in the first instance, things looked friendly when a smiling KL Rahul shoulder-barged the all-rounder. The duo were also involved in a friendly chat before the umpire plugged the plug on their conversation. However, since then, the Indian batsman has gotten the better of the bowler, smashing him for two boundaries in the innings. In a series that has been overpowered by brilliance with the bat and the ball, this incident comes in as a surprise.

This is what happened!

That's a bit harsh!

Jimmy Neesham needs to grow up and become a man. He is good for nothing and is more famous for his social media posts. His performances for NZ have been shambolic over a long period of time. #INDvsNZ — Dhaval Mehta (@dcenthusiast92) February 11, 2020

Already?

Time to announce Jimmy Neesham a Twitter addict. #NZvIND — Tushar (@tushartweets13) February 11, 2020

Chahal has done so well this match!

Jimmy Neesham the latest victim of Yuzvender Chahal, he's always been a wicket taker!! — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 11, 2020

Sick burn!

Jimmy Neesham performs only on twitter. @JimmyNeesh — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) February 11, 2020

Neesham bodied!

Jimmy Neesham gets hyped like Andrew Flintoff but performs like Rajat Bhatia — arfan (@Im__Arfan) February 11, 2020

*Jimmy neesham*



On twitter on cricket field. pic.twitter.com/8W73gxhU3h — Marwadi (@gaitonde07) February 7, 2020

Next match will be played on Twitter to help Neesham!

Jimmy Neesham will perform only when you named the pitch as Twitter. #INDvsNZ — Sunil- the cricketer (@1sInto2s) February 8, 2020

Doull is also taking shots at Neesham! xD

"...unless you are on Twitter, Jimmy Neesham barely says a word."



Lol, Doull.#NZvIND #INDvNZ — Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) February 11, 2020