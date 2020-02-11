Twitter reacts to India getting whitewashed in the ODI series against New Zealand

Today at 3:12 PM
It was a bad week for India as not only did they get whitewashed in the ODI series against New Zealand, but because this was the first time in three decades that this has happened in an ODI series. The Twitterati were quick to jump onto Twitter and put out their opinions on this humiliation.
Sums up our ODI series!
1) @imVkohli lowest ever score in a series 2) @Jaspritbumrah93 wicket less series— Dipankar Manna (@DipankarManna) February 11, 2020
That sums up the ODI series 0-3 for #TeamIndia. #INDvNZ
This a huge heartbreak!
First time in 31 years, India got whitewashed in 3+ match ODI series.— Tejan Shrivastava (@BeingTeJan) February 11, 2020
1983 vs West Indies (0-5)
1989 vs West Indies (0-5)
2020 vs New Zealand (0-3)#NZvIND #NZvsIND #INDvNZ #INDvsNZ
Hope we comeback strong!
#ViratKohli without a single Century#Bumrah Going wicketless throughout the series#india not winning a single match in a ODI Series— Thyview (@Thyview) February 11, 2020
Rare... Very Rare... Comeback strong 💪#INDvNZ
Totally agree with this!
This is a meek surrender by team India in ODI series, couldn't put NZ in any sort of pressure through out! @cricbuzz #INDvNZ @gbhimani @bhogleharsha @ImZaheer— Amol Deshmukh (@go4amol) February 11, 2020
So true!
If your main strike bowler @Jaspritbumrah93 ending series as a wicketless, then your team is 10 out of 10 time on a losing side. #INDvsNZ #INDvNZ @StarSportsIndia @BCCI— Prasenjeet Digar (@impdigar) February 11, 2020
These 2 are a huge miss!
Pic 1 : India with Dhoni and Rohit— Smart GuRu (@syedsmart21) February 11, 2020
Pic2 : India without Dhoni and Rohit#NZvIND#INDvNZ #INDvsNZ #DelhiElections pic.twitter.com/iaRlSCYvtP
The story of the tour so far...
A bit of introspection :— HumyKaBeta (@lazybanz) February 11, 2020
Ind nearly lost 3 T20s if it hadn’t been for some epic NZ choking.
Ind just got whitewashed in the ODI series as well.
India team is good. Yes, good but not unbeatable.They dont have an inch on Windies & Aussies teams of the past.#Cricket #INDvNZ
So that's how it feels!
This is the first time that India have been whitewashed in a 3-match ODI series.— Father of Daniel (@Baap_Of_Daniel) February 11, 2020
Le Shit Lanka: That's our routine work 🤣🤣🤣 We are playing to get whitewash 🤣🤣🤣#INDvNZ
Not an out any of the bowlers would like!
Shardul Thakur— Rajesh Khilare (@Cricrajeshpk) February 11, 2020
1st ODI: 9-0-80-1
2nd ODI: 10-1-60-2
3rd ODI: 9.1- 0- 87-1
Jasprit Bumrah
1st ODI: 10-1-53-0
2nd ODI: 10-0-64-0
3rd ODI: 10-0-50-0#NZvIND #INDvNZ #Cricket
Why did you say that Kohli! :(
When the captain of the team says ODIs are not as relevant as test/t20 this year we can see what message the players must have got, no intent of winning can need from the body language of the players.This is a serious issue that needs to be addressed soon.#INDvNZ #Whitewash— MOHIT (@mohitsharma13__) February 11, 2020
These have given their all in this series along with Shreyas Iyer!
We lost this match with our bowling. You gotta feel for KL Rahul and Chahal. They gave their 200%. #NZvIND #INDvNZ— Ajay Parthasarathy (@iajay16) February 11, 2020
Time to look for other options!
Sharadal Thakur's career seems to be over. #INDvNZ— Hunain Sohail (@hunainsays) February 11, 2020
