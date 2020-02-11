Reports | Canada to host Americas Regional qualifier for 2021 T20 World Cup

Today at 10:49 AM
According to a report on Cricbuzz, the ICC is set to hold the Americas Regional T20 qualifiers for the 2021 T20 World Cup between August 16 and 27 later this year in Toronto, Canada. USA and Canada start as favourites to grab the two spots up for grabs for entry into the final qualifier.
Having initially mulled over handing the hosting rights of the tournament to Florida, USA, the ICC decided to opt, instead, for Canada to avoid USA visa issues for some of the participating nations. According to Cricbuzz, the likes of Bermuda, Bahamas, Argentina, Belize, Panama, and Cayman Islands besides the USA and Canada.
What remains unclear is the format of the tournament. According to the earlier announcement from the ICC, the top two teams from the Americas will join the 16-team final qualifier tournament, from where the top 4 teams will enter the 2021 T20 World Cup in India.
Though the USA are one of the favourites, they will do well to remember failing to register a single win in the last edition of the same tournament. Back then, it was Bermuda and Canada who qualified from the group consisting also of the USA but having had a face-lift to their squad since then, they would certainly be upbeat about finishing in the top two this time around.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.