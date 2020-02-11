Potentially we peaked a little bit early in the 50-over World Cup, says Aaron Finch

Australian Captain Aaron Finch has admitted that they bloomed early in the 50-over World Cup and didn’t do well towards the end. He has added that they must be wary about reaching the peak of their playing potential too early in the ICC T20 World Cup that begins in Australia in October this year.

The Australian squad did very well in the start of the 2019 ODI World Cup but went down towards the end of the tournament. Finch, who led the side with gutso and elan, expressed that losing in the semi-final still haunts him and it is difficult to forget about it.

"It hurts every day. You think about it, and it's something you look back on and it runs through your head what you could have done differently that day to change the result. I know you move on after a while – but I haven't yet," Finch said, after receiving the Men’s ODI player of the year at the Australian cricket Awards reported Cricket.com.au.

Finch further added that Australia must be wary about reaching their peak performance at the right stage in the World Cup. The peak performance should come at the right time regardless of whether it is 90 percent or 100 percent.

"Potentially we peaked a little bit early in the 50-over World Cup. We played really good cricket at the start and not our best towards the end. So I think that's something in a World Cup, you have to peak at the right time regardless of whether that's 100 percent or 90 percent, you have to be tracking in the right direction at the end of the tournament. That's something that we'll work on no doubt."

Further Australia will face South Africa on February 21 for the first T20I in Johannesburg.