Main challenge is to transition these boys to strengthen Indian Cricket, reveals Paras Mhambrey

India U19 coach Paras Mhembrey has stated that the main challenge is turning the youngsters into potential and promising international players and strengthen the senior team. NCA director Rahul Dravid and team management have briefed the young boys that real cricket starts from here.

India U-19 suffered a massive heartbreak of losing to Bangladesh in the final after a promising show through out the tournament but that becomes inconsequential as per the team management. The management, especially the coach Paras Mhambrey, who did a great job of speaheading the bunch of youngsters to final, stated that the main challenge is to transition these boys to strengthen Indian cricket.

"The main challenge is the transition of these boys. The eventual goal is to strengthen Indian cricket and have resources ready for the senior team. We don't want to lose any of these boys. The BCCI and the NCA has created a system that every player is being tracked and monitored. U-19 boys are told that the tough days start now when they try to break into first-class sides and India 'A' teams. We ensure that the planning for these players are beyond the U-19 World Cup," Mhambrey said, reported Times Of India.

Coach Mhembrey who is very experienced and has been with the system for 5 years now and has seen the evolution of the system that has toughened India’s pace-bowling pool, thinks Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi’s injuries were a harsh lesson.

"We also learn from a lot of things. It's not ideal to see Nagarkoti and Mavi losing two years and one year respectively to injuries. That's why we have brought in a more robust workload monitoring system," Mhambrey remarked.

Mhambrey further said that the State Associations should take care of these players as NCA does and coordinate with them.

"NCA had opened its doors for the state players. But the state associations also need to be careful with these players. They need to look after them and follow similar process as the NCA does. They need to coordinate and look after the players," he opined.