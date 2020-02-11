IND vs NZ | To make it 3-0 was what we wanted to do, shares Henry Nicholls

New Zealand opener Henry Nicholls has expressed his joy as the Kiwis thumped India 3-0 in the ODI series, a sweet revenge for the 5-0 whitewash in the T20I series. Nicholls was all praises for his opening partner Martin Guptill as he shared that his fearless batting helped him play his natural game.

It was a moment of joy and pride for New Zealand at the Bay Oval as the hosts clinched the final game of the three-match ODI rubber to whitewash India and win a series against them after six long years. The cleansweep was the Kiwis’ perfect revenge for the humiliating whitewash in the T20 series.

Chasing a total of 297, the BlackCaps were off to a great start as the opening pair of Martin Guptil and Henry Nicholls dominated that inexperienced Indian pace battery. It was a stand of 106 between the pair which set up the victory for their side. Nicholls, who scored a brilliant 80 at the top of the innings was overjoyed with the result.

“To make it 3-0 was what we wanted to do. To put in a good performance in a chase was good,” Nicholls said after their five-wicket victory, reported Cricbuzz.

Man of the match for his superb knock, Nicholls was all praises for his opening partner Guptill who scored a scintillating 66 to throw the Indian pacers off the track. Nicholls shared that Guptill’s fearless bating gives him the liberty to play his natural game and pick on the bowlers with ease.

“The way he started put us in a good position in the run chase. It certainly helps me that he scores so quickly. The idea was to put them under pressure. I could just play second fiddle. We've scored well in the first three matches, and that's good to take into the Test matches."

After a few hiccups in the middle, the Kiwis managed to get over the line courtesy a blistering cameo of 58 off 28 balls from Colin Grandhomme to complete the clean sweep as the team head for the most awaited event of the tour - the Test series.