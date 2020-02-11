IND vs NZ | Three spinners can play together depending on situations, states Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal has stated that India’s all three spinners - Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and him - can play together, like they did in the Asia Cup, if the conditions permit the team combination. He has also heaped praises on Jadeja, calling him extraordinary in all the three departments.

Ever since India did away with the spin combo of Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin and made the leg-spinning duo their own, it has been one-way traffic after that. Jadeja had been reintegrated to the side in September 2018, after injuries to Hardik Pandya and made an instant impact to become a mainstay in the side. However, it has often been Jadeja with one of the wrist-spinners being in the side thanks to the team management's inclination to bat deep. Yuzvendra Chahal has, however, stated that the team is open to playing three spinners depending on the situations.

“Jaddu pa (Jadeja) has been extraordinary in all the three departments -batting, fielding and bowling. In the Asia Cup, the team played all three (Jadeja, Kuldeep and Chahal) of us together. So it totally depends on the wicket,” Chahal said in the post-match press conference.

India suffered their first ODI whitewash in 31 years ever since the West Indies got the better of India in 1989. The record might have been shambolic to this otherwise great Indian side, who have rarely lost an ODI series, but Chahal looks at the brighter side of the series, conceding youngsters boosting up the side is the major takeaway.

“It is a positive sign that Prithvi and Mayank came to side. It is a boost to the side that youngsters are getting more opportunities, especially when you are playing away from home. In New Zealand, it was a difficult chance too. While the ODI series win was a huge setback, we won our first T20 series in New Zealand. New Zealand played extra-ordinary cricket. We have to appreciate that. We also failed to take wickets in the middle overs which further played a part,” the leg-spinner added.

The team played eight games within a space of 22 days in New Zealand on the top of a busy home season. To rub salt to the injury, India had just played an ODI against Australia in Bengaluru before stepping onto New Zealand-bound flight the next day. On being asked about it, Chahal stated that they, being professional players, don’t think about it that much.

“We should have been tired in the T20s due to jet lag and all. But we gave our best in every game. We are professional cricketers and don’t think much about when we are playing our next game. Overall, in the last five six years, we have lost only four-five series. You can’t win all the games in a series. Even in the T20s, we have won all the matches. We can’t overthink this so much,” Chahal concluded.