IND vs NZ | Back-up pacers faltered on flat decks, states Harsha Bhogle

Harsha Bhogle has expressed his concern over the sorry state of the Indian bowling line-up in the absence of the big names. Bhogle has pointed out that the bowlers haven’t been able to defend big totals more often than not on flat decks and it's a concern with T20 World Cup coming up.

It was a series to forget for India as they were whitewashed by New Zealand in the three-match ODI rubber. India failed two defend 300 and more twice in the series as they were left in anguish at the end of it. Renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle pointed out the same as he expressed his concern over the sorry state of the Indian bowling attack, especially the quicks who failed miserably in the absence of the big guns. Not once but twice India failed to defend a fighting total on board.

“India should be very worried about their bowling. Your batsmen have given you 347 and your bowlers couldn’t defend that, the batsmen give you 296, not a great score on this track but there’s still something bowl about because 300 runs is always tough to get there, but again the bowlers give it away,” Bhogle told on Cricbuzz Live.

“I know there is no Deepak Chahar, I know there is no Bhuvneshwar Kumar but still there is no Trent Boult and there is no Lockie Ferguson, no Matt Henry so it works both ways. And the backup has been not good on flat decks.”

Bhogle also shared that it’s high time India looks to strengthen its back up pace battery with the T20 World Cup almost at the doorstep. Neither Navdeep Saini nor Shardul Thakur, who looked impressive at home, were effective on the flat decks in New Zealand.