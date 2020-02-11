IND vs NZ | Martin Guptill’s wicket was one of my best, reveals Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal, in the post-match press conference, has admitted that the delivery he bowled to get Martin Guptill’s wicket was one of the best in his limited-overs career thus far. He has further revealed that his role in the team is to pick wickets with Ravindra Jadeja bowling in middle overs.

After picking three wickets conceding only 47 runs in his ten overs, Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the Indian bowlers in an otherwise poor game for the visiting side. In particular, Chahal’s opening spell against the Kiwi openers is what got the Indian team back into the contest, with the wicket of Martin Guptill. According to the leg-spinner, the ball that he bowled to dismiss the Kiwi opener was the best of his limited-overs career.

“It was one of the best wickets (Martin Guptill) in my career, thanks to the drift. I bowled it from wide of the crease and was not sure that the ball will spin that much. The previous ball just hit his pads, so I was sure that there was a chance of getting him out,” Chahal said in the post-match press conference following the game.

The leggie also added that India’s plans in the middle overs are well set, with Chahal being the wicket-taking option while Ravindra Jadeja is looking to tighten the flow of runs in the middle overs. With Jadeja picking only one wicket in the game, the onus was on Chahal to step in and pick wickets, which he rightly did.

“Our plans are usually fixed, so I can not bowl my entire spell in one go. It is always according to the plans, with Jadeja bowling in the middle overs, I had to bowl in the end to pick wickets,” he added.

Yet again for India, it was the duo of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul who put on a batting display following the collapse of the top-three. The duo put on yet another hundred run partnership in the third ODI against New Zealand, with Rahul scoring 112 as Iyer scored a 62 in India’s total of 296.

“I think our batting has been exceptional - both Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, especially in the middle overs. It shows how mature they are to perform in international cricket,” he signed off.