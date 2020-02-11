IND vs NZ | KL Rahul’s absence from Test side not his loss but of the team, feels Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan believes that its time for KL Rahul to return to the Test side given his brilliant run of form in the limited-overs cricket. Khan has further added that Rahul is in a brilliant state of mind and hence it is the best time for the opener to get in the whites and regain his place.

The year keeps getting better and better for KL Rahul, who has gone from being a reserve opener in the side to become the first choice keeper batsman as he keeps amaasing runs against the white ball. After a lone failure in Auckland, Rahul bounced back to notch up his fourth ODI ton and first batting at number 5 to help India set a respectable target at the Bay Oval.

Former India quick Zaheer Khan put his weight behind Rahul’s return to the Test side, something which looks more and more inevitable as days go by. Zaheer feels that the Karnataka opener is in his best stae of mind as he traverses his purple patch and can score a lot of runs no matter what the colour of the ball is.

“There are just two Test matches on the tour and it is a year when the side will be playing predominantly T20s, there are just 5 Test matches and the way he is going about things it might happen. That's a point i have been trying to make, Rahul is in a phase where all these things are happening around him so I am sure he is not bothered," Zaheer told Cricbuzz Live.

“He knows that when I get an opportunity I know how to approach it and I am just gonna focus on things I can control. I know that he would have loved to be there to play the Test matches, he is in such a form that he just wants to be out there and keep scoring runs. And that's something that has definitely changed with him and it's the loss of the team and not his loss.”

Many looked forward to his inclusion in the Test side as opener Rohit Sharma went down with an injury but it was Shubman Gill who received a call up to the Test after warming the bench for South Africa and Bangladesh series.