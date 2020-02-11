IND vs NZ | Clarity in roles helped us to ODI series victory, admits Kane Williamson

Following a 3-0 whitewash ODI series over India, Kane Williamson has admitted that it was players' clarity in roles that had helped the home side get over the line against India. Williamson has also commended the cricketing smartness of this Kiwi outfit that triumphed throughout the series.

“We know how good they are at all formats, but for us the clarity about the roles the guys had was the most important thing,” said Williamson in the post-match presentation, reported Cricbuzz.

The Kiwi skipper also added that the side has to always be keen to learn from sides like India, which would help them in future games. He has also admitted that the team would be looking to build on this performance in the series against Australia later this year.

“The cricket smarts was outstanding to see and it's something that the boys did that well throughout the series. There are always things to learn from sides like India and it's a great start and we are just building on these performances and looking forward to ODIs with Australia later on,” he added.

However, the skipper also revealed that the tourists put them under pressure in every game of the ODI series, including in the final game where two quick wickets pegged the home side’s run-chase.

“Outstanding performance, India put us under pressure every game of this series and today, the first half the way boys fought with the ball was brilliant,” he concluded.