ICC U19 World Cup | Innocence of that age was not visible in their disgusting behaviour, slams Bishan Bedi

Former India spinner Bishan Bedi has been deeply hurt by the behaviour of India U19 players who were involved in physical alterations with Bangladesh players after losing the World Cup final. India lost the final, which was full of heated moments, by three wickets after having a great tournament.
It was a historic moment for the Bangladesh U19 players in Potchefstroom as they lifted their nation’s first ever World Cup but it all went haywire there after as some of their players got indulged in heated gives takes with Indian players before it further escalated into a physical alterations between them. Former India international Bishan Singh Bedi is very upset with the behaviour of the Indian U19 boys after the loss. He hailed their behaviour as “disgusting and most disgraceful.”
“You bat, bowl and field badly…happens, but there’s no excuse for behaving badly. The behaviour was disgusting and most disgraceful. The innocence of that age was not visible at all,” Bedi was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.
The boys were emotional after such a calamity which followed their dominant run in the tournament and aggressive celebrations from the Bangla boys provoked the accident. Bedi conceded that the behaviour of the neighbours is their concern, it's how our players react is what matters to India.
“Look, what Bangladesh do is their problem, what our boys do is our problem. You could see that there was abusive language used,” Bedi added.
Two Indians -- Akash Singh and Ravi Bishnoi -- and three Bangladesh players were on Tuesday found guilty by the ICC.
