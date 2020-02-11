ICC U19 World Cup | Innocence of that age was not visible in their disgusting behaviour, slams Bishan Bedi

It was a historic moment for the Bangladesh U19 players in Potchefstroom as they lifted their nation’s first ever World Cup but it all went haywire there after as some of their players got indulged in heated gives takes with Indian players before it further escalated into a physical alterations between them. Former India international Bishan Singh Bedi is very upset with the behaviour of the Indian U19 boys after the loss. He hailed their behaviour as “disgusting and most disgraceful.”