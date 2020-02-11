ICC U19 World Cup 2020 | Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kartik Tyagi in Team of the Tournament

Today at 10:24 AM
Highest run-getter Yashasvi Jaiswal, highest wicket-taker Ravi Bishnoi, and Kartik Tyagi made it to the Team of the 2020 edition of the U19 World Cup. The official team features representatives from six sides but, surprisingly, does not have a single player from England, Australia, or Pakistan.
Despite the disappointment on Sunday, Team India has had a decent outing overall, with many impressive individual performances. With 400 runs in six innings at an average of 133, Jaiswal topped the scoring charts easily — 114 runs ahead of second-placed Ravindu Rasantha of Sri Lanka — and taking home the Player of the Tournament award. Bishnoi, meanwhile, topped the bowling chart with 17 wickets at 10.64. Tyagi, on the other hand, only picked up 11 wickets at 13.90 but impressed on more than one occasion with his new-ball spells.
Bangladesh’s World Cup-winning skipper Akbar Ali will lead the side, with Shahdat Hossain and Mahmudul Hasan Joy also being included in the final XI. The team has two representatives each from Afghanistan — Ibrahim Zadran and Shafiqullah Ghafari — and the West Indies — Nyeem Young and Jayden Seales. Canada's Akil Kumar has been included as the 12th man.
According to the PTI report, the team was selected by a five-member panel, which included commentators Ian Bishop, Rohan Gavaskar and Natalie Germanos and ESPNCricinfo correspondent Sreshth Shah and ICC representative Mary Godbeer.
ICC U19 Cricket World Cup team of the tournament (in batting order):
Yashasvi Jaiswal – India, Ibrahim Zadran – Afghanistan, Ravindu Rasantha – Sri Lanka, Mahmudul Hasan Joy – Bangladesh, Shahadat Hossain – Bangladesh, Nyeem Young – West Indies, Akbar Ali – Bangladesh (WK, Captain), Shafiqullah Ghafari – Afghanistan, Ravi Bishnoi – India, Kartik Tyagi – India, Jayden Seales – West Indies, Akil Kumar – Canada (12th man)
