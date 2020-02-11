ICC U19 World Cup 2020 | Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kartik Tyagi in Team of the Tournament

Despite the disappointment on Sunday, Team India has had a decent outing overall, with many impressive individual performances. With 400 runs in six innings at an average of 133, Jaiswal topped the scoring charts easily — 114 runs ahead of second-placed Ravindu Rasantha of Sri Lanka — and taking home the Player of the Tournament award. Bishnoi, meanwhile, topped the bowling chart with 17 wickets at 10.64. Tyagi, on the other hand, only picked up 11 wickets at 13.90 but impressed on more than one occasion with his new-ball spells.