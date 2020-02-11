ICC U19 WC 2020 | Akash Singh and Ravi Bishnoi among five sanctioned by ICC for aggressive gestures

India U19’s final encounter with Bangladesh was marred with controversy as five players were sanctioned by ICC for using language and action that was provocative. Bangladesh’s Hridoy, Hossain and India’s Akash Singh were dealt with six demerit points as Rakibul and Bishnoi escaped with fewr games.

Three Bangladesh U19 players and two Indian U19 players were dealt with fines following the unsavoury scenes that emerged after the U19 final between the two sides. Following Bangladesh’s winning run, the Tigers’ players were seen celebrating aggressively in front of their Indian counterpart and ICC have taken actions in the aftermath of the game.

“The match was hard fought, as you would expect in an ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Final, but the elation and disappointment experienced by some players after the game spilled over into unedifying scenes that have no place in our sport. Respect is at the very heart of the spirit of cricket, and players are expected to show self-discipline, congratulate the opposition on their successes and enjoy the success of their own team,” said ICC’s General Manager of Cricket, Geoff Allardice.

Bangladesh’s Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain and Rakibul Hasan were all found with a level 3 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct, while India’s Ravi Bishnoi and Akash Singh were also sanctioned for the same. As per ICC’s Code of Conduct, Shamim and Akash will miss eight games for the country- ODI, T20I, U19 or A-team international game. On the other hand, Rakibul and Bishnoi will miss four and five games respectively as per the guidelines from the ICC.

“It is disappointing that Code of Conduct charges needed to be laid after such a closely contested match, but it is important to reinforce the standard of behavior that will be expected of these young players should they transition to senior international cricket,” he added.