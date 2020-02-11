BCB turns down PCB's request for D/N Test in Karachi

The BCB has denied PCB's request to play a D/N Test to finish off their two legged tour citing lack of preparation as the reason for their decision. This tour has been a very tough one to negotiate for both the boards and it took the interference of ICC chairman to set it up in the first place.

Although the first leg of the Pakistan tour has been successfully played out, the friction between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is far from over. The rift was quite evident from before the tour as it took the interference of the ICC chief Shasank Manohar's to set up the tour in the first place.

In a recent turn of events, the BCB has turned down PCB's request to play a D/N Test to finish off the tour. BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury revealed that they are not inclined to play a day-night Test yet in Pakistan as the team management is not ready to take up the challenge with minimal preparation.

"We have spoken with our team management and they are not ready to play day-night Test at the moment due to lack of preparation. BCB also understands their point of view and taking everything into consideration we have decided not to play day-night Test match in Pakistan," Chowdhury told Cricbuzz.

Bangladesh have lost the three-match T20I series 2-0 to the hosts, as well as the opening Test in Rawalpindi that concluded on Monday. In their instalment of the three-legged tour of Pakistan, Bangladesh will return for a one-off ODI, also to be played in Karachi, on April 3 and the final Test that starts a day later.