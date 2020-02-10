ZIM vs BAN | Sean Williams to miss one-off Test as Craig Ervine set to lead Zimbabwe

Today at 10:24 PM
Zimbabwe Captain Sean Williams is all set to miss the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka on February 22 due to the birth of his first child. In his absence, the middle-order batsman, Craig Ervine will lead the 15-member squad which has also been cropped of two key fast bowlers.
The left-hander will, however, join the squad for the three-match ODI series versus Bangladesh starting March 1. Kyle Javis will miss the Test due to a lower back problem that he picked up playing the first Test against Sri Lanka while Tendai Chatara continues his recovery from a bicep injury. Meanwhile, the only addition to the squad is opening batsman Kevin Kasuza, who suffered a concussion on a couple of occasions in the just-concluded Test series versus Sri Lanka.
The only addition to the squad was a veteran pacer, Christopher Mpofu who has been recalled amidst successful outings in domestic cricket to give some spice to the bowling attack.
Zimbabwe is scheduled to leave for Dhaka on Friday and will take on Bangladesh Cricket Board XI in a two-day warm-up game. The one-off Test will be played in Dhaka, starting on February 22.
Zimbabwe Test squad: Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (WK), Craig Ervine (C), Kevin Kasuza, Timycen Maruma, Prince Masvaure, Christopher Mpofu, Brian Mudzinganyama, Carl Mumba, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Ainsley Ndlovu, Victor Nyauchi, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Charlton Tshuma
