Vitality Blast 2020 | David Willey appointed as Yorkshire captain for upcoming season

England all-rounder David Willey has been appointed as captain of the Yorkshire Cricket Club for 2020’s Vitality Blast after incumbent skipper Steven Patterson decided to step away from T20 cricket. The 29-year-old recently signed a three-year old deal with Yorkshire, a club he moved in 2016 from Northamptonshire. Willey was chuffed after receiving the honour of captaining one of the most successful county clubs in England.

"To be a captain at any club, let alone the biggest in the county is a great honour. Hopefully, this is the first step and we can have a successful year in 2020," Willey was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

The fast bowler was a regular member for England in the white-ball format but prior to the World Cup 2019, he was snubbed from the squad to accommodate Jofra Archer. Now, Willey is clear about his future and hopes to put up memorable performances for his county.

"Over the past four or five years I've been in and out with Yorkshire due to England commitments, but having been left out of the World Cup, my pathway for this summer has become very clear, which is really exciting coming," he added.

Over the last few years, Willey has been a sought after white-ball specialist and has plied his trade all over the world with success. The all-rounder intends to bank on every bit of that experience he has garnered from playing all over the globe.

"I've played T20 cricket all around the world, a World Cup, IPL, Big Bash, I've been in Finals Day four times myself, so hopefully I can draw on all of that experience and bring that to the table. We've got a brilliant group of players and my job will be to sit in the background and let the lads go about their business and we hope to go a long way”.