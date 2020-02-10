Tried to hit the deck hard but ended up bowl it at Sachin’s ribs, reveals Ellyse Perry

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry has clarified that she didn’t intend to bowl batting stalwart Sachin Tendulkar on the ribs but ended up doing so in an attempt to hit the deck hard. Perry shared that it was an amazing experience bowling to the legend himself after he accepted her invitation.

The Bushfire Bash saw many greats of the game return to action and batting stalwart was one of them. But what makes his return special is that he stepped up to face Australia women’s all rounder Ellyse Perry for an over during the innings break.

Accepting the latter’s offer on social media, Tendulkar padded up and walked out to face Perry, who is a great of the game in her own right. Tendulkar sent the first of the four balls Perry bowled to the ropes, which short and angled into him, after a fire fighter misfielded at fine leg.

Opening up about the experience, the Aussie all rounder clarified it wasn’t her intention to bowl into the Indian great’s ribs but she ended up doing so in an attempt to hit the deck hard with the old ball. Perry was overjoyed to have had the opportunity to face Tendulkar, who is widely known as the “God of Cricket.”

“Well, because I wasn’t allowed to use a new ball I thought I probably need to put it into the wicket a little more,” Scroll.in quoted Perry. “But I certainly didn’t mean to bowl it at Sachin’s ribs from the first ball. I think that wasn’t the right thing to do. But it was incredible, an amazing moment.”

Perry, who is a World Cup winner and four times T20 World Cup champion, shared the golden opportunity with her teammate Annabel Sutherland. The youngster ended up bowling the last of couple of deliveries to Tendulkar to finish the over.

The first ball Sachin Tendulkar has faced for five and a half years out in the middle, delivered by @EllysePerry 💪 pic.twitter.com/HqFVgdap7M — #7Cricket (@7Cricket) February 9, 2020